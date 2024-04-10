All parents or guardians are invited to spend a fun-filled family weekend at the UMA Show Grounds in Lugogo from May 10th to May 12th, 2024.

This year’s theme, “Inspiring Children’s Health, Skills, Learning, and Parenting,” is a perfect fit with the Ghetto Kids’ goals. Known for their commitment to empowering impoverished, homeless, and orphaned children through music, dance, and theatre, the Ghetto Kids perfectly capture the spirit of our topic. They will be the masters of ceremonies for the function, bringing their contagious enthusiasm to the proceedings.

The manager of the Ghetto Kids, Kavuma, was ecstatic as he spoke during the news conference. “This is our chance to bring the magic back home! After wowing audiences on America’s Got Talent and touring Europe, we are thrilled to bring our powerhouse performance back to Uganda. And where better to do it than at the Baby and Kids Expo!”

Joweria Nabuuma, Managing Director of Kiara Events Limited, echoed the enthusiasm, declaring this as Destiny’s grand debut. “You have seen these incredible talents on social media, now it’s time to experience their magic in person! Join us from May 10th to 12th at the UMA Showgrounds Lugogo for unforgettable performances, exciting activities, and so much more! Prepare to be amazed as these young stars shine brighter than ever before!”

The Baby & Kids Expo is not just an event but a journey into the heart of family dynamics, offering a wide range of activities; including a red-carpet moment for our little ones – dress to kill, face painting, mind-blowing experiments with the Mad Scientist, and a chance to explore stalls from the most prestigious brands in the industry.

Among other partners, esteemed to collaborate with Kids Nook Store, Uzazi Hub, Verina’s Play House, National Children’s Authority, Bora Minds Foundation, Auntie Jovita Foundation, Maama Tendo Foundation, Phos Creatives, Milo-conn Productions, Tinyz Wonder, KBS TV, Capital One Group, Silk Events, KFM, Daily Monitor and ENP Finance and Accounting, among others.

“So, grab your family and friends, mark your calendars, and get ready for a weekend bursting with laughter, learning, and memories that will last a lifetime! Join us from 10th – 12th May at the UMA Showgrounds Lugogo. This is an event you wouldn’t want to miss- please note: entrance fee for children is Ugx5,000 and adults Ugx10,000,” says Nabuuma

Baby and Kids Exp

Kiara Events Limited introduced Uganda’s first-ever Baby & Kids Expo. This event aimed to bring children, parents, and stakeholders together to discuss children’s well-being and development. The Baby and Kids Expo is an annual event celebrating children’s wellness and joy. It focuses on education, innovation, and entertainment and provides a platform for families, experts, and exhibitors to explore the latest trends in parenting, child development, and early childhood education.