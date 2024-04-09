Potholes are a common hazard for both cars and pedestrians in Kampala’s congested streets, making navigating the maze-like system of roadways feel a lot like traversing an obstacle course. A glimmer of hope does, however, emerge despite the city’s infrastructural problems when Gen. Katumba Wamala, the Minister of Works and Transport audaciously assured on Friday that, by the end of July, Kampala’s potholes will disappear, bringing in a brand-new era of seamless and easy transit.

During an elegant Iftar Dinner on Friday at the exclusive Sheraton Hotel, which was organized by Uganda’s leading automobile dealer, YUASA Investments Ltd., Gen. Katumba revealed the government’s next project. He disclosed strategies for a comprehensive plan that will rebuild all city roads, both inside and beyond the city boundaries. An important step toward improving urban infrastructure and connectivity, this ambitious project aims to provide smooth transit for both locals and tourists.

“The CEO of YUASA you need to sell your four-wheel drive very soon,” declared the Minister of Works. ” Because plans are in place to address the persistent issue of potholes in the city, with significant road construction projects slated for July. Come July the potholes will be treated! This initiative aims to alleviate the stress experienced by motorists and mitigate vehicle damage caused by uneven road surfaces. Moreover, it will be a relief for individuals with back ailments, like myself,” he added.

The Minister of Works also emphasized that while efforts are underway to construct new roads to improve transportation, the incidence of accidents on these roads has been steadily increasing each year. He expressed concern over the rising number of road accidents, highlighting the urgent need for collective action to address this pressing issue. “The accidents on our roads are a cause for alarm; the numbers keep climbing,” he stated. “I am seeking partnerships to work together in reducing these incidents. Therefore, I implore all road users—whether pedestrians, drivers, or passengers—to exercise responsibility. The toll of road accidents is staggering; on average, we lose close to 4000 lives annually. As responsible citizens, we must prioritize road safety. Enforcing road safety measures is not solely the responsibility of law enforcement but a duty shared by all of us.”

Residents of Kampala have long had to put up with the rough ride brought on by the city’s infamous potholes, which appear to get bigger every time a rainy season comes along. In addition to trying commuters’ patience, these road craters increase the likelihood of accidents, car damage, and traffic jams. Potholes have long been a source of annoyance for both residents and government officials, leading to cries of irritation and demands for action to improve the poor condition of the capital’s roads.

General Katumba makes a bold statement in the face of growing pressure to address Kampala’s infrastructure problems, pledging a revolutionary solution within a set amount of time. His words resound around the city, inciting a combination of eagerness, cynicism, and hope among Kampala residents.

Some see the minister’s statement as a much-needed breath of fresh air, but others are dubious because the Kampala Capital City Authority has made similar pledges in the past that haven’t lived up to the hype. Nevertheless, General Katumba’s promise to remove potholes from Kampala by the end of July, made under intense public scrutiny, sets the stage for a crucial development in the city’s long struggle with its transportation problems.