In the bustling streets of Kampala, Uganda, anticipation fills the air as Muslims eagerly await the arrival of Eid al-Fitr, the joyous festival that marks the end of Ramadan.

Throughout the city, preparations are underway for the grand celebrations that will take place on Wednesday, April 10th, 2024.

As the sun sets on Monday evening, Muslim leaders gather to sight the new crescent moon, a pivotal moment that will determine the exact date of Eid. Despite their efforts, the elusive moon remains hidden behind a veil of clouds, leaving the community in suspense.

Dr. Sheikh Ziyad Swaleh Lubanga, a respected figure in the Islamic community and the director of sharia at the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC), steps forward to address the gathered crowd. With solemn authority, he announces that the new moon has not been sighted, confirming that Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday.

Word spreads quickly throughout the city, and preparations for Eid prayers begin in earnest. At the majestic Gaddafi Mosque, the faithful gather before dawn, their hearts filled with anticipation and gratitude. Led by the esteemed Sheikh Ramadhan Mubajje, the Mufti of Uganda, the prayers resonate through the air, a symbol of unity and devotion.

In the heart of Old Kampala, another congregation gathers under the open sky, led by the venerable Mufti Shaban Mubajje. As the call to prayer echoes across the neighborhood, the faithful bow their heads in reverence, offering supplications for peace and prosperity for all.

Meanwhile, at Kibuli Mosque, Dr. Hafith Walusimbi, the director of Sharia, leads a solemn gathering of worshippers. With each prostration, they offer prayers for their brothers and sisters in war-torn regions, their hearts heavy with concern for those suffering around the world.

Throughout the day, the city comes alive with the sounds of celebration. Families gather for festive meals, exchanging gifts and sweets as they rejoice in the blessings of Ramadan. Streets are adorned with colorful decorations, and the air is filled with the aroma of delicious dishes prepared for the occasion.

As night falls, the festivities continue late into the evening, a testament to the enduring spirit of unity and faith that binds the Muslim community together. And as the moon rises high in the sky, casting its gentle glow over the city, the faithful offer prayers of gratitude for the month of fasting and reflection that has brought them closer to their Creator.

Indeed, Eid al-Fitr is not just a celebration of the end of Ramadan but a reaffirmation of the values of compassion, generosity, and community that lie at the heart of Islam.

And as the faithful bid farewell to Ramadan and look ahead to the days of Hajj that lie ahead, they do so with hope and renewed determination to strive for peace and justice in the world.