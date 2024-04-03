Corruption is a pervasive issue that plagues societies around the world, undermining trust in institutions, distorting economic systems, and eroding the fabric of democracy. It manifests in various forms, from bribery and embezzlement to nepotism and favoritism, and poses a significant challenge to good governance and sustainable development.

Addressing corruption requires collective action, strong political will, and a commitment to transparency, accountability, and integrity in both the public and private sectors. By tackling corruption head-on, societies can pave the way for a more just, equitable, and ethical future for all.

Whereas, the approach of handling the matter didn’t depict professionalism, given the person of his caliber, it remains important for Hon. Mathias Mpuuga to cut his ego for several reasons.

First forward, having a big ego can hinder collaboration with colleagues and other stakeholders, making it difficult to work together towards common goals, especially those that they cherish as opposition, unless he is considering otherwise, like many others.

Besides, the moral decision as the principal always chooses to call it, will allow Hon. Mathias Mpuuga to listen to different perspectives and feedback, which is crucial for making informed decisions and taking effective action in later aspects, it’s wrong to assume, righteousness in anyway.

Conversely, true leadership is about humility and empathy, not arrogance and self-importance. By cutting his ego, Hon. Mathias Mpuuga can lead by example and inspire others to do the same. The spirits of democracy, principality, accountability servanthood, and patriotism are all watching.

And that, Ego often limits personal growth and development, as it can prevent individuals from recognizing their own shortcomings and learning from their mistakes. Cutting his ego will allow Hon. Mathias Mpuuga to continue growing and evolving as a leader irrespective of the stand and ground he will choose now or later.

Ultimately, cutting ego will make Hon. Mathias Mpuuga a more effective and respected leader, as humility and openness to feedback are key qualities that can help him achieve his goals and serve his constituents better.

All in all, Hon. Mpuuga holds two glasses on air, and two sides of the coin keep tossing as well. I quote Patti Smith and King Solomon; A good name is more desirable than great riches; to be esteemed is better than silver or gold. Considering the aspirations he holds, I can’t articulate better neither will anyone expect he. Uganda is here and history will always be here.

The Author is a political commentator/ Researcher and a social worker