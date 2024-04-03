The African Development Bank (AFDB) has imposed sweeping sanctions against China Henan International Corporation Group (CHICO), a prominent Chinese road construction company.

The move comes in response to CHICO’s involvement in fraudulent activities related to a project funded by the bank in Uganda, in a significant development highlighting the Bank’s unwavering commitment to integrity and accountability in project implementation.

According to a detailed investigation conducted by the African Development Bank (AFDB), CHICO was found to have engaged in fraudulent practices during the procurement process of a vital road construction project in Uganda.

The project, aimed at upgrading the Rukungiri-Kihihi-Ishasha/Kanungu road to bituminous standard, holds significant strategic importance for enhancing regional connectivity and facilitating cross-border trade between Uganda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Kenya.

The AFDB’s thorough examination revealed that CHICO had failed to disclose the use of a commission agent during the bidding process, a violation of procurement regulations and a breach of trust.

“CHICO failed to disclose the use of a commission agent while submitting a bid in the context of a tender for the procurement of civil works for upgrading of Rukungiri-Kihihi-Ishasha/Kanungu to bituminous standard, a component of the Road Sector Support Project in Uganda,” the AFDB said in a statement

Consequently, the bank has imposed a 12-month ban on CHICO, effective from March 28, prohibiting the company from participating in any new AFDB-funded projects across the continent.

The implications of this ban extend beyond CHICO’s operations in Uganda, affecting ongoing projects in other African countries where the company is involved. Notably, CHICO’s track record in projects funded by the AFDB, including those in Tanzania and Kenya, has been marred by reports of irregularities and fraudulent activities, prompting the institution to take swift and decisive action to safeguard its investments and uphold ethical standards.

Furthermore, the AFDB’s sanctions underscore its commitment to zero-tolerance towards corruption and malpractice within its projects, signaling a clear message to contractors and entities involved in development initiatives.

The ban serves as a deterrent against future misconduct, emphasizing the importance of stringent adherence to integrity and transparency standards.

In addition to the ban, the AFDB has outlined stringent conditions for CHICO’s eligibility to resume participation in AFDB-funded activities after the expiration of the debarment period.

The company will be required to implement an integrity compliance program consistent with the bank’s guidelines, ensuring adherence to ethical principles and best practices in future engagements.

“At the expiry of the debarment period, China Henan International Cooperation Group Company Limited will only be eligible to resume participation in African Development Bank Group-financed activities after it implements an integrity compliance program consistent with the Bank’s guidelines,” the lender said.

The repercussions of the AFDB’s sanctions are likely to impact CHICO’s operations and ongoing projects, including the construction of a 57-kilometer road in Tanzania’s Singida region.

With CHICO’s exclusion from AFDB-funded projects during the ban period, project timelines and regional development efforts may face disruptions, underscoring the importance of ethical conduct and accountability in the execution of development initiatives.

As the AFDB continues to uphold its commitment to promoting sustainable development and economic growth across Africa, stakeholders emphasize the need for robust oversight mechanisms and integrity compliance frameworks to prevent future instances of fraud and misconduct.

The sanctions against CHICO serve as a testament to the institution’s unwavering resolve in combating corruption and ensuring the effective utilization of development funds for the benefit of African communities.