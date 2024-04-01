The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has launched an ambitious initiative to reintroduce white rhinoceros to the Ajai Wildlife Reserve in Madi Okollo District in the West Nile region.

This strategic move, aimed at restoring ecological balance and safeguarding biodiversity, marks a significant milestone in the nation’s conservation efforts.

The initiative follows the successful completion of a meticulous two-day operation, where 200 kobs and 50 buffaloes were relocated to Ajai Wildlife Reserve from the Kabwoya Wildlife Reserve and Murchison Falls National Game Park.

Speaking on behalf of UWA, Bashir Hangi, the authority’s spokesperson, underscored the multifaceted objectives of the relocation, stating, “Our aim is twofold: to repopulate the wildlife reserve and suppress the overgrown vegetation to pave the way for the introduction of Southern White Rhinoceros.”

Hangi elaborated on the rationale behind reintroducing common species such as kobs and buffaloes, emphasizing, “By reintroducing kobs and buffaloes, we aim to enhance the reserve’s capacity to manage diverse wildlife populations effectively. Rhinoceros are grazers, but the kobs and buffaloes we have taken there eat everything, including tree branches.”

Addressing concerns about the impact on tourism, Hangi assured, “While the buffaloes are currently being translocated, reintroducing the kobs and buffaloes adds variety to the itinerary of the reserve for tourists. We believe in offering a rich and immersive wildlife experience.”

In a strategic move to ensure the successful reintroduction of white rhinos, UWA plans to relocate several rhinos from the Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary in Nakasongola District.

Hangi explained, “The carrying capacity of the sanctuary has reached its maximum, necessitating the relocation of excess rhinos to alternative spaces such as Ajai Wildlife Reserve. However, we will maintain a careful balance to preserve Ziwa as a breeding space for rhinos.”

The decision to reintroduce white rhinos to Ajai Wildlife Reserve is underpinned by a comprehensive feasibility study conducted five years ago. Hangi affirmed, “Ajai scored high in our study, making it one of the best alternative facilities to host the rhinos. We shall systematically monitor their progress once introduced to Ajai to ensure their survival and adaptation to their new habitat.”

The reintroduction of white rhinos to Ajai Wildlife Reserve represents a pivotal step towards restoring the ecological balance and safeguarding the biodiversity of the region.

It also holds immense potential for enhancing the tourism potential of the reserve, thereby ensuring equitable benefits for local communities through revenue-sharing mechanisms.

Once a thriving wildlife sanctuary and a haven for critically endangered white rhinos, Ajai Wildlife Reserve is poised to reclaim its status as a haven for diverse flora and fauna under the stewardship of UWA.

Through responsible management and inclusive conservation practices, UWA is laying the groundwork for a brighter, more sustainable future for Ajai Wildlife Reserve and the myriad species that call it home.