Onfarm milk, a franchise of Wagabamixed farm is on a campaign of giving back to the Muslim community for theendless support they have given them for the years they have been in existence.

Over the Easter weekend, thecompany donated several litres of milk to the Islam community in Bunga andKibuli to enhance their iftar.

The team led by Imad Den Muzingu,first visited Masjid Rahmaan Konge where they distributed 250 litres of milk to the community before they went to Kibuli mosque where they handed out 300 litres.

Speaking about this gesture, Imad Muzingu said they are fulfilling one of the pillars of Islam.

“Because weare in the Holy month of Ramathan, a month of giving, a month of mercy, we havedecided to give back to the community for the support they have been giving usever since we entered the market.This is our way of spreading joyand sharing the blessings of Ramathan with everyone,” he said.

Muzingu also added that Konge andKibuli are not going to be the only recipients of this good deed as they arestill reaching out to other communities around Kampala.

Onfarm milkcan be accessed in all supermarkets, supermarkets, hotels and retail shopsaround the country at cheaper prices.