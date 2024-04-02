The outgoing Force Commander of the African Union Transition Mission (ATMIS) in Somalia, Lieutenant General Sam Okiding, yesterday handed over office as he set to return to Uganda as the Deputy Chief of Defence Forces.

Lt Gen Okiding handed over office to the acting Force Commander, Major General Marius Ngendabanka, in Mogadishu, Somalia.

The Deputy Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (DSRCC) and Head ATMIS, Ambassador Sivuyile Bam, who presided over the function, called upon Commanders at various levels to join hands to realise peace in Somalia. “ATMIS is at a critical stage where commanders and staff officers need to join hands to cause peace for the development of Somalia,” said Mr Sivuyile as he rallied commanders that through cooperation and proper coordination amongst all the commanders and staff, peace is achievable.

Mr. Sivuyile thanked Lt Gen Okiding for the job well done and wished him favours in his other assignment back home.

In his remarks, Lt Gen Sam Okiding quoting Proverbs 4:23, which says, ‘Be careful how you think, your life is shaped by your thoughts’ and Proverbs 3:6, “Remember the Lord in everything you do and he will show you the right way,” said those verses always guide him.

The incoming acting ATMIS Force Commander, Maj Gen Marius Ngendabanka, pledged to cooperate with all commanders to bring peace to Somalia. He said he will perform his duties as guided by the ATMIS mandate and African Union Motto.

It should be remembered that the President of the Republic of Uganda and Commander-in-Chief of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces Forces, H.E Yoweri Museveni, appointed Lt Gen Sam Okiding as UPDF Deputy Chief of Defence Forces and seconded Lt Gen Sam Kavuma as the ATMIS Force Commander.

In attendance at the handover were Maj Gen Peter Kimani Muteseti, the Deputy Force Commander in charge of support and logistics; Brig Gen Anthony Lukwago Mbuusi, the Sector One commander; Col Ahmed Bedid Bileh, Military Deputy Chief of Staff, Head of Mission Support, General Fitser, Col Bassie Abdul Sesay, Chief Military Personnel Administrative officer (CPAO), and other guests.