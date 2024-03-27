Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) President Jimmy Akena, has said the Dokolo District Woman Member of Parliament By-election, in which UPC’s Sarah Aguti Nyangkori won with a landslide victory, is an eye opener that UPC has re-gained its past popularity and is optimistic the party will gunner many votes come 2026 General elections.

Mr. Akena made the remarks during a Press Conference at UPC’s Head Office on Uganda House in Kampala on Wednesday.

“On behalf of UPC and my own behalf, I congratulate the Dokolo District Woman MP elect Hon. Sarah Aguti Nyangkori and the people of Dokolo for the landslide victory of the just concluded by-election. This convincing win indeed proves that the UPC Campaign Machine” is getting ready to roll out in full gear across the country as we focus on 2026 general elections and beyond”, he said.

Hon. Akena, who is also Member of Parliament, representing Lira City East Constituency, said the by-election for Dokolo District Woman Member of Parliament seat offered yet another best moment for the great vision and work, which he launched during the 2010 Party Presidential race, whose theme focused on rebuilding the Party’s firm foundation through grassroots mobilization.

“We have been very consistent on that path, which has guided us in the rebuilding processes of the Party amidst all challenges at hand. That is why in 2021 General Elections, our overall focus was on Parliamentary and mainly local government positions (LCV Chairpersons, District Councilors, Division Mayors, Sub County Chairperson and Councilors) where we won more seats”, he added.

He commend the Party membership for having heeded to this call that has had a positive effect of taking back the Party to the people’s hearts and homes, which political pundits are referring to as “Party resurgence”.

Hon. Akena hinted that; the July 2023 Oyam North County by-election, in which Hon. Dr. Eunice Otuko Apio won, gave UPC confidence and vigor that the Party was moving on the right path with the grassroots mobilization.

“I want to bring it to your attention that immediately after Oyam North by-election, I launched the Party National Mobilisation Tours at Apac Boma Grounds followed by the one for Amolatar towards the end of the year, 2023”, he pointed out further.

Hon. Akena sent special thanks to UPC leaders at all levels, Members of Parliament, all Local Government Leaders on UPC ticket, National Party Headquarters and the entire membership for the high degree of unity exhibited in a congress spirit and giving the Party work priority amidst tight schedules.

“Your efforts were and are being noticed and appreciated! The fruits are starting to be seen. I implore members to keep the energy and continue with the mobilisation as the Party gets prepared for the 2026 General elections”, he concluded and wished all Ugandans happy Easter Holidays.