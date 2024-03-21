President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has this evening reshuffled his cabinet.

“I hereby inform the country that by virtual of the authority given to the President of Uganda by articles: 108 (2), 108A (1), 113(1) and 114(1) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, that here below I publish a slightly amended list of the cabinet of Uganda,” President Museveni said.

The President has maintained H.E Jessica Alupo as the Vice President, Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja as the Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga as the 1st Deputy Prime Minister, Gen. Moses Ali as the 2nd Deputy Prime Minister and Rt. Hon. Lukia Nakadama as the 3rd Deputy Prime Minister.

Other retained Ministers include the Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, Security Minister, Hon. Jim Muhwezi, Kampala Minister Hajjat Minsa Kabanda, among others.

Those who have been dropped include Defence Minister, Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja, who has been named Senior Presidential Advisor and Minister for Karamoja, Dr Maria Goretti Kitutu and her deputy Agnes Nandutu.

The new ministers who have made it on the list include, events organiser, Balaam Byarugaba who has been named Minister of State for Youth and Children affair, Gen. Wilson Mbasu Mbadi who has been named Minister of State for Trade and Dr. Kenneth Omona who has been named Minister of State for Northern Uganda and Lilian Aber who has been named Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness and Refugees.

See full list: