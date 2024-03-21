President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today appointed Ms. Asio Omaswa as his new Principal Private Secretary (PPS).

Ms. Omaswa replaces Dr. Kenneth Omona who has been appointed the Minister of State for Northern Uganda.

The new PPS to H.E the President is the daughter of Prof. Francis Omaswa, the Chancellor of Soroti University and she studied law at Makerere University, attended the Law Development Centre before she entered the communication world eventually earning a masters in communication strategy at the Brand Centre,VCU, USA.

Meanwhile, Ms. Omaswa will be deputised by Ms. Irene Birungi who has been named the Deputy Principal Private Secretary to H.E the President.

The position is new in State House, that is why the President has referred it to the Ministry of Public Service for formalisation.