Uganda is set to host the first ever International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Global Symposium for Regulators (GSR) at Speke Resort Munyonyo from 1st to 4th July 2024.

The revelation was made by Godfrey Kabyanga, the State Minister for ICT and National Guidance, at a breakfast meeting held at Kampala Sheraton Hotel on Tuesday.

Minister Kabyanga said over 700 delegates from various countries are expected to attend the Symposium and that Uganda will benefit in terms of opportunities to uplift the Country’s international image abroad and promote tourism.

He said the symposium will put Uganda to the International ICT scene in a special way, by boosting the country’s ambitious targets in the ICT sector, particularly by leveraging it to develop the economy through poverty alleviation initiatives to improve the quality of life among Ugandans. He added that the symposium is not only an opportunity but also a test to the country, which Ugandans are ready to take on and win.

Minister Kabyanga said Uganda has heavily invested in the development of its ICT sector, from which the results are evidenced.

“The government has over the years invested in ICT infrastructure and created an enabling environment through a robust legal and regulatory framework, to facilitate the digital transformation agenda”, he said.

Nyombi Thembo, the Executive Director of the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), said Uganda’s opportunity to host this meeting, underscores the country’s commitment to the ITU council, of which Uganda is a member.

Mr. Nyombi said coming together as ICT sector players and regulators strengthens the implementation of the national ICT agenda, through sharing experiences and practices.

He added that; Ugandans are particularly enthusiastic about showcasing Uganda’s success stories, such as the universal communication access and service program, experience in addressing infrastructure connectivity gaps and digital literacy gaps, which can provide valuable lessons to other countries facing similar challenges.

“The 22 per cent smartphone penetration in Uganda is still low and making it difficult to fully drive the digital agenda. The low penetration of smartphones in Uganda is affecting the digital transformation agenda”, he said.

The Global Symposium for Regulators (GSR) is an annual event that brings together the world’s telecommunication and information communication technology regulators, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to share experiences, exchange ideas, and collaborate on the best regulatory practices and policies.