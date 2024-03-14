President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has today left the country for an official working visit to Zanzibar.

This has been revealed by the Presidential Press Unit (PPU).

“This visit is at the invitation of Her Excellency, the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan,” PPU said in a statement today.

At Entebbe International Airport, President Museveni was seen off by the Vice President of Uganda, H.E Jessica Rose Epel Alupo, the Head of Public Service and Secretary to the Cabinet, Ms. Lucy Nakyobe, the Deputy Chief of Defence Forces (D/CDF), Lt. Gen. Peter Elwelu, Uganda Police Director of Human Resource Development, AIGP. Godfrey Golooba and the Deputy Commissioner General of Prisons, Mr. Samuel Akena.