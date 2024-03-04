President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Kataaha Museveni, has today awarded Mr. Abdul Katabaazi with the Nalubaale Medal at State House Entebbe during a cabinet meeting.

The Nalubaale Medal is awarded by H.E. The President of the Republic of Uganda to all civilian activists who have contributed to the political development of Uganda, either through armed struggle or civil disobedience, pursuant to section 3 of the National Honours and Awards Act of 2001, as amended.

Mr. Katabaazi, a plumber and motorcycle rider in Kikandwa Zone, Lungujja, Rubaga Division, pursued and captured the assailants who shot dead Eng. Daniel Bbosa, the leader of Buganda Kingdom’s Endiga Clan on Sunday, February 25th, 2024.

Eng. Bbosa, aged 72, was also the director of Transa Electrical and was shot dead in his car as he approached his home in Kikandwa Zone, Lungujja, Rubaga Division.

During the meeting, Mr. Katabaazi narrated to President Museveni how he, with the help of other boda boda riders, pursued and captured the assassins.

“Thank you, Your Excellency, the President of Uganda, for recognizing me with a medal and giving me a chance to meet you,” Mr. Katabaazi said.

President Museveni commended Mr. Katabaazi for his bravery and fight for the noble cause.

“I want to congratulate you; you have done a heroic job. You have now become a bush war fighter like me,” President Museveni said.

The President further pledged to award and support other boda boda men who participated in the capture of the assassins.