The Judiciary has received a significant boost in its logistical capacity with the acquisition of 90 vehicles from the Ministry of Works and Transport.

Dr. Pius Bigirimana, the Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Judiciary, officially accepted the fleet of Maxus station wagons from Mr. Bageya Waiswa, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works and Transport, during a ceremony held at Mestil Hotel in Kampala.

This acquisition aims to facilitate the smooth transportation of foreign Chief Justices, as well as Justices, during the upcoming two-day Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Summit.

Expressing gratitude for the collaboration between the Judiciary and the Works Ministry, Dr. Bigirimana emphasized the importance of the vehicles in ensuring the success of the international ADR Summit, the first of its kind to be hosted in Uganda. He particularly thanked Ms. Lucy Nakyobe, the Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet, for her authorization of the vehicle usage.

Dr. Bigirimana underscored the significance of ADR mechanisms such as Mediation, Plea Bargaining, and the Small Claims Procedure in addressing societal conflicts and reducing case backlogs within the courts. He noted the alignment of these efforts with President Museveni’s emphasis on Mediation over litigation, as well as the Chief Justice’s commitment to implementing a National ADR Policy.

Additionally, Dr. Bigirimana highlighted an upcoming milestone: the graduation of the 2022/24 Class in Masters Class in Dispute Resolution from Pepperdine University, USA, scheduled for March 4, 2024. He commended the invaluable contribution of Prof. Andrew Khaukha, the Technical Advisor to the Judiciary, throughout the duration of the program.

Mr. Waiswa expressed his satisfaction in contributing to the success of the ADR Summit and assured Dr. Bigirimana of the safety of the vehicles and the availability of professional drivers to ensure their efficient utilization. This collaboration between the Judiciary and the Ministry of Works and Transport represents a significant step towards enhancing the capacity of Uganda’s legal system to effectively resolve disputes and promote justice.