The Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda has tasked the Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and Resident City Commissioners (RCCs) in the Lango sub-region to ensure that that Ugandans receive services in the most feasible way.

“This approach should be a common shared goal across the region. In so doing, the Government’s efforts to ensure that services are provided to the citizenry will not be curtailed by a lack of accountability, unclear systems, or corruption,” Hon. Babalanda noted.

The Minister made the remarks yesterday during the closure of a three- day capacity building retreat for RDCs/RCCs, DRDCs/RCCs, RISO and DISOs from Lango sub region that is being held at Margarita Palace Hotel, Lira City.

Hon. Babalanda urged the participants that as chief monitors, they should be the eyes and ears for the government in their respective districts. She advised that If they notice any shortfalls, they should move very fast and report the matters to higher authorities.

“Fearing to expose the corrupt means you are working with them. I call upon you, as the chief monitors; to perform your monitoring roles without any reservation.”

Hon. Babalanda further assured the commissioners of support from the Office of the President, as long as they remain focused on fulfilling their mandates.

“I encourage you not to panic over complaints being reported against you in my Office or to the President. If you are doing the right thing to the displeasure of those abusing government efforts and doing shoddy public works, then you will be celebrated and supported. Conversely, we shall act promptly on those of you who involve yourselves in activities outside your mandate,” she stressed.

“I am aware of the challenges you are facing as a sub-region that include the problem of wetlands encroachment especially in the areas of Dokolo, Kwania, Kole, Apac, and Amolatar. This problem is resulting in climate change in the region thus creating other hardships such as climate-induced hunger and limited water for domestic use and animal consumption resulting in the population moving for quite long distances.I therefore call upon all of you to undertake sensitization campaigns articulating the importance of wetlands and the government’s stand on the preservation of wetlands.”

On the other hand, Hon. Babalanda appealed to the commissioners to desist from politics of divisionism, saying that RDCs must be unifiers.

“You should not involve yourselves in the divisive politics in the region. The political season is now warming up with several people wanting to stand in the positions of Member of Parliament. You should not be seen to divide up the population especially on grounds of religion or even culture.”

She also thanked the participants for the efforts they have invested in pacifying the region especially regarding the problematic issue of cattle rustling in the Karamoja sub-region.

“This challenge is a source of blood-shed and it was stopped from spreading into Lango region by your vigilance. You have also professionally handled the matter of the Balalo resulting in no one inconvenienced and no blood-shed in the region,” she said.

“The other area of your excellent performance is the implementation of the PDM program. We have not heard of many corruption reports regarding PDM in this region. I ask you to keep up this good performance.”

On the forthcoming Dokolo Bye-election, the Minister urged the RDCs to ensure that the exercise moves on smoothly.

“I have already extended my heartfelt condolences to you about the passing of our dear Imat Cecilia Ogwal. Dokolo will soon brace for a byelection. I wish however to challenge you about the mistakes seen in the bye-elections in other parts of the country. These should not surface in the Dokolo bye-elections. Please ensure that you have a very smooth by-election,” Hon. Babalanda asserted.

“I call upon you to appreciate and support the government’s resolve to allocate resources towards improving the livelihoods of our people. You need to popularize the government programs and projects and the message of socio-economic transformation. The people must get to learn about the government systems and frameworks that promote development instead of engaging in unnecessary wars.”

The Minister also tasked the commissioners to start mobilizing Communities ahead of the 2026 elections by citing the NRM Manifesto Commitments achieved so far in the Lango Region.

“I wish to emphasize that you should always act honorably in order to build public trust in the government and the continuation of the NRM party. This you can do by observing the highest standards of behavior and accountability,” she emphasized.

“Similarly, as leaders you must work together with other stakeholders to bring about change. This should be done through effective and efficient monitoring and evaluations whose findings can provide information for evidence-based decision-making.”

The Undersecretary/ Cabinet Secretariat- Office of the President, Ms. Betty Mutesa Cwinya-ai who took the participants through a paper on Basic Management Practices said one to be effective and efficient in managing others should have the technical, conceptual and interpersonal skills.

“For one to be effective and efficient, one needs ; to be proactive, begin with the end in mind, think win-win, synergize, and learn from previous experience,” she said.