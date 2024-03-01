In an escalating saga of terror, Kasese finds itself on the precipice of a potential catastrophe as security officials unveil the nightmarish resurgence of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

Mr. Zephanus Mubingwa, the deputy Resident District Commissioner and head of security in Busongora County, delivered a chilling exposé, disclosing that the recently ousted ADF, fleeing their hideouts in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, are now engaged in a sinister plot.

They are meticulously scattering explosives across the region, a desperate attempt to fabricate an illusion of strength and instill fear.

Mubingwa’s impassioned plea for heightened vigilance resonates through the anxious air. “They are now scattering bombs in different places so that if any of them detonates and causes mayhem, they create an impression that they are still strong,” he declared urgently.

His call to arms urged citizens to be not just cautious but hyper-aware, imploring them to report any suspicious devices immediately.

The sense of imminent danger reverberates through recent incidents. The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) bombsquad, a stalwart line of defense, successfully neutralized a bomb at Kyanya Trading Centre in Ibanda-Kyanya Town Council just days ago.

A parallel heart-stopping event unfolded near the district headquarters at Rukoki in Kasese town, underscoring the relentless nature of the threat.

The UPDF bombsquad, akin to a vigilant sentinel, maintains an active stance against these covert threats.

However, Mr. Mubingwa issued a somber reality check, cautioning that the recent neutralization might not mark the end, urging parents to instill caution in their children against unwittingly toying with potential explosives.

Vincent Bwambale’s firsthand account paints a vivid picture of the lurking danger. Discovering a bomb in his banana plantation, Bwambale recounted the unsettling moment. “I was attending to my bananas, and when I threw one of the cut fibers, I saw a device on the ground,” he disclosed, highlighting the grave risks faced by ordinary citizens amidst this perilous landscape.

The backdrop to this unfolding horror story is the sinister history of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

An Islamist rebel group, their reign of terror has scarred both Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, marked by bombings in Uganda’s capital, Kampala, and deadly attacks in western Uganda.

Despite a joint operation by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces and the Congolese army in November 2021 aimed at eradicating the rebels, the region remains ensnared in the malevolent grip of their continued operations.

Kasese, on edge, stands as a testament to the persistent and ominous threat that refuses to be extinguished.