THE statement: “…if your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more and become more, you are a leader…”attributed to John Quincy Adams who served as the sixth president of the United States (1825-1829) is now making a lot of sense to the Kakira Town Council LC3 chairman Sande Charles Kabule.

Kabule, 49 now wants to become the Butembe County MP in Jinja district having known that the incumbent David Livingstone Zijan is relocating to Jinja Northern Division come 2026.

“…I want to be like our former MP Daudi Migereko who served with humility even when he occupied key ministerial positions in the government and opted out peacefully …” Kabule praises Migereko whom he calls his political role model.

Currently serving his second term at the cosmopolitan Kakira Town Council, Kabule promises to be ‘another’ Migereko who served as MP from 2006 until 2016 when Nelson Lufafa a new entrant defeated him during the NRM party primaries.

Born in 1975 at Nanabirye Village, Mbulamuti sub county where the First Deputy Prime Minister and East African Affairs Minister Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga hails, Kabule is son(third child) to Kolositika Aoloko and the late Lt John Isabirye (a UPDF) soldier who died in 1993.

He described the residents and voters of Butembe County as ‘political orphans’ who are struggling on their own from 2016 when Migereko quit elective politics.

“…I’m coming to liberate the constituents from the claws of poverty by stimulating socio-economic transformation in line with the NRM manifesto…”, he promises.

Unity

Popular among the youth in the area for being a strong supporter of London based Arsenal FC, Kabule has diffused tension that had persisted in the area among the different stakeholders including Kakira Sugar Ltd which is under Madhvani Group.

At the time he assumed office, Kakira was highly polarized with residents aligned to different leaders like the former LC3 boss John Kamau, Nelson Lufafa and Migereko, among others.

Service Delivery.

While it’s the role of the civil servants to implement government as far as service delivery is concerned, Kabule says a lot has improved in areas of education, health and sanitation, among others.

In the past, he says garbage disposal and management was a big issue where residents dump both liquid and solid wastes along the poorly maintained murram roads but that this has changed.

He also said the runoffs from Mwiri Hill that used to destroy buildings and roads are now things of the past after building proper drainage systems that guide the water to the streams.

Pursuing a bachelor’s degree course in Public Administration at Kampala International University, Sande Charles Kabule went to Jinja Army primary School, St Peters Primary School, Kampala, Bukedi College Kachunga and Nsozibiri SS in Buyengo before joining Royal College, Kamuli for his advanced level education.

He served as an operator of ‘ heavy machineries’ at the Kakira based Madhavani Group,Mugoya Construction International, Spencon Services Ltd, Stirling Engineering Group, RCC, and DOTS Services , among other companies before settling in elective politics.

One achievement which stands out clearly is stabilizing Kakira High School which for more than 10 years had become synonymous with endless strikes and conflicts among the stakeholders.

Kabule has also introduced a bursary scheme to support the bright but needy children from vulnerable families and hopes to increase the funding to benefit more children once elected the MP Butembe.

While it has not been officially confirmed, sources say Daudi Migereko could bounce back to reclaim the constituency that for years has dominated his political Curriculum Vitae.