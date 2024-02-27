The former UPDF Defence Attaché to the United Kingdom Brig Gen James Kaija, is now the new Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) Chief Staff Officer (CSO), headquartered in Kamwokya – Kampala.

As he presided over the function, the Deputy Chief Coordinator of OWC Maj Gen Sam Kavuma told both the Incoming and Outgoing CSOs that transfers are healthy for the good performance of the organization. “As you take over office prepare space for other comrades who will take over from you, there’s no transfer aimed at malicing anyone, these are routine military procedures,” said Maj Gen Kavuma.

He thanked the outgoing CSO Brig Gen Akiiki Rugadya for his contribution towards the success of OWC, and congratulated the Incoming CSO Brig Gen Kaija upon his new appointment and wished him success.

Operation Wealth Creation is a presidential initiative and a Military Operation Other Than War responsible for Coordinating Government Ministries, Agencies, and Departments (MDAs) for the socio-economic transformation of Ugandans.

Brig Gen Kaija takes over from Brig Gen Akiiki Rugadya, who has served as the Chief Staff Officer of OWC for the past seven years.

During the handover ceremony at OWC headquarters, Brig Gen Rugadya acknowledged gaining vast experience during his tenure and served to the expectations of the appointing authority.

In his acceptance speech, Brig Gen Kaija expressed his zeal for the new role, which encompasses both administrative and operational responsibilities within the institution.

OWC plays a crucial role in the oversight of government programs and policies, and provides coordination mechanisms with MDAs.

He acknowledged that their duties often involve working with limited funding and resources but expressed confidence in UPDF’s ability to deliver quality results despite challenges.

He further noted that he would make valuable contributions to the institution’s effectiveness.

The function was also witnessed by Operation Wealth Creation Directors and Heads of departments.