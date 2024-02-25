The Minister of State for Defence in charge of Veteran Affairs, Hon. Huda Oleru Abason, joined the Russian Federation in Uganda to commemorate the Defender of the Fatherland Day. This day is celebrated in many countries of the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) to honour individuals associated with the military or army service.

During the event held at Protea Hotel Kampala, the Military and Air Attaché of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Uganda, Colonel Nikolay V Pavlov, emphasised Russia’s call for an increased role of African states in resolving local conflicts. He also stressed the importance of the principle that African problems should have African solutions.

Colonel Pavlov explained that Russia finds it crucial to expand joint efforts to combat terrorism and extremism, particularly in the Arab Spring, which has led to destabilisation in North Africa and the Sahel area.

He reiterated Russia’s commitment to maintaining good relations with Uganda.

The event was also attended by representatives from the Ministry of Defence & Veteran Affairs/UPDF, the UPDF Chief of Political Commissar Maj Gen Henry Masiko, Chief of Staff – Reserve Forces Brig Gen Ssekiranda Mwanje, and Brig Gen Irumba Tingira, members of the Diplomatic Corps, Uganda Revenue Authority, among others.