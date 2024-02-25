Centenary Bank, Uganda’s leading commercial microfinance bank, has today joined hands with Pamoja Foundation, a non-profit organization, to improve the working environment of over 15,000 workers at Nakawa Market, in Nakawa Division, Kampala City.

As part of this effort, the two partners conducted a cleaning exercise alongside the market vendors, to make the market cleaner and attractive to both the workers and shoppers at the market which is one of the country’s oldest and largest markets.

The cleaning exercise is in line with the bank’s commitment towards environmental conservation and its Environment Social and Governance (ESG) agenda. Speaking at the cleaning drive, Mrs Beatrice Lugalambi, General Manager, Corporate Communications and Marketing, Centenary Bank, said this drive aligns with a diverse range of initiatives by the bank aimed at mitigating environmental risks by reversing trends and behaviour that contribute to environmental degradation. Something that is aimed at promoting a sustainable future for Uganda.

“We are delighted to participate in this activity alongside the Pamoja Foundation. Maintaining cleanliness in a bustling market like Nakawa is crucial to our commitment to preserving the environment in the communities where we operate. We firmly believe that this is a collective effort, which is why we’ve joined hands with other stakeholders such as the Pamoja Foundation, market leaders, and vendors to rejuvenate the market’s appearance,” Lugalambi said.

According to a 2021 report by the Institute for Social Transformation, Nakawa Market, one of the largest among the 51 markets in Kampala City, has a capacity of approximately 15,000 vendors. However, the disposal of waste by these vendors has posed a significant challenge to waste management. Such a problem, according to Lugalambi, is more reason for the bank to show commitment.

“We cannot ignore the environmental impact of human activity, and it’s our responsibility to devise solutions to address the challenges we create. Initiating the cleanup of a significant market like Nakawa is merely the beginning. By setting an example for the thousands of individuals who work here, we can inspire them to collaboratively seek long-term solutions for managing their waste challenges.”

Additionally, Musimenta Bruce, the Executive Director Pamoja Foundation, emphasized the importance of a united front in addressing community and environmental challenges.

“At Pamoja Foundation, we are thrilled to partner with Centenary Bank on this commendable initiative to maintain cleanliness in one of the city’s largest markets. As a brand, we advocate for collective decision-making to address social issues, and currently, environmental degradation poses a significant threat to sustainable living. Alongside the stakeholders gathered here today, I am confident that we have set a precedent for effective waste management in this facility and others like it across the city.”