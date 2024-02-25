Show me your faith without deeds and I will show you my faith by what I do.Those are some of the tenents which describe the nature of the Office of the National Chairman of NRM (ONC) managed by Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo (SPA/PA), where by she has succeeded in making ONC an aid of works and transformation centre for the Bazukkulu . At ONC we don’t simply talk about the NRM and it’s values, but we also go a head to help the Bazukulu on how to start income generation activities by donating to them self empowerment tools to the beneficiaries.Through this programme, we have managed to reach out to various groups across the country.Through the good hand of President Yoweri Museveni the funder, we have given out welding machines,sawing machines,grinding machines,spraying pumps,seeds,chicks,feeds and other farming inputs purposely to help to generate income and transform their lives.

Incidentally , the Faith of Unity, a religious sect founded by Ow’obushobozi Bisaka, located at Kapyemi hill in in Kibaale also believes in the faith of action of social economic transformation people, which is one of the doctrine of the mighty NRM party. President Yoweri Museven almost speaks his lungs out when he is teaching people about the Parish Development Model,Emyooga,4 acre model in order to fight household poverty which prohibits people from engaging in the buying and selling of goods and services which affects the higher growth of our economy.

So Faith without action is dead according to book of James 2:14-26,thats why last week it was merriment and festivity when Hajjat Namyalo attended Ow’obushobozi celebrations in a bigger gear with tools of action including sawing machines, hoes,seeds,fertilisers,among others courtesy of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as means to aid the tens and thousands believers of Faith of unity to believe in faith of action to transform their lives.

What is more important to note is that the Owobushobozi ministry plays an integral role transforming the lives of his people from the areas of Kigezi and other parts of Bunyoro because in their Book of the faith of unity, spells out the following virtues: cleaning courtyards, grazing animals ,hunting ,donating,smiling at friends and praying to God as deeds that give eternal life which are pretty good in development of a good society.

It should be remembered that at ONC,we have often encouraged and promoted unity in diversity of different beliefs and Hajjat Namyalo has often hosted prayers by inviting religious leaders from different denominations like Moslems, protestants,catholics,born again to share the same pulpit to proclaim and invoke God to protect our country, leaders but also thanksgiving. This is done in line of promoting President Yoweri doctrine of freedom of faith and unity which is even well spelt out as point no.3 of the 10 point programme which talks about Consolidation of National Unity and elimination of all forms of Sectarianism.

In conclusion, it was a great honour for one of the the most influential and powerful figure in Kibale,Ow’obushobozi to receive President Yoweri Museveni envoy in a cheerful and befitting manner that continues to bring the people of Uganda under one accord of faith of works and transformation.Because it is useless for the demons to fear you and tremble at your presence when you can’t transform your people. True faith produces good works,Thank you the people of the Faith of Unity and in particular the people of Kibaale for supporting President Yoweri Museven and NRM

Ben Ssebuguzi is the Head of Research Office of the National Chairman of NRM

