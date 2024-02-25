A total of one hundred sixty one (161) trainees of Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) successfully completed Officers’ basic gunnery courses at School of Artillery And Air Defence (SOFAAD) – Olilim, Katakwi district, in Eastern Uganda.

Speaking at the pass out ceremony, Maj Gen Don William Nabasa, 3 Infantry Division Commander who represented the Commander Land Forces (CLF) Lt Gen Muhanga Kayanja commended the officers for exhibiting the required capabilities.

“The performance exhibited in the briefing and Orders process as well firing exercise/demonstration in the field is to the satisfaction of UPDF leadership,” remarked Gen Nabasa.

Gen Nabasa challenged the Junior officers that the OBGC is the beginning of their career building and they have a long way to go which requires them to maintain conscious discipline, hard work, patriotic and a healthy body in order to match with the competing demands in service. He thanked the strategic leadership for implementing the Commander in Chief’s guidance to professionalize the army through regular training.

Brig Gen Dan Kakono, the Commander of Artillery Division (CAD) thanked the UPDF leadership for supporting infrastructural development at the school to enhance learning environment. He urged officers to utilize their skills to secure the country.

The Commandant SOFAAD, Col Stephen Ebulu reported that six months OBGC intake 7/23-24 (Artillery) and 10/23-24(Air Defence) commenced on July 23, and achieved its aim at imparting leadership skills, Command abilities and gunnery knowledge to junior officers and develop their intellect, physical presence, professional competence and high moral character in order to become qualified and capable Artillery Troop Commanders.

“Am satisfied that the officers will conduct their duties diligently in war and peace times when deployed in units,” Said Col Ebulu.

He thanked the people of Katakwi and Napak districts for their tolerance and cooperation to stay away from target areas as no complaints or injuries on humans or livestock were registered.

Col Ali Kiiza Kasauli director Anti Air Craft at Land Forces headquarters, noted that the newly passed Junior officers are earmarked to fill the existing command gaps. He thanked the Chieftency of Training and Recruitment for accepting to train officers in line with their career progression.

The officers at the ranks of Captains – second Lieutenants including fifteen females will be deployed in UPDF formations and units across the country. Also, officers who performed exceptionally well received prizes for recognition and motivation.

Present were. Col Robert Katanaka 205 AAC Brigade Commander, Lt Col Johnson Mwesigye, Division Operations and Training Officer -FAD, senior officers of Uganda Police Force and Uganda Prisons Service and local leaders among others.