Makerere University still remains the best University in Uganda, according to the current edition of Webometrics, as of January 2024.

The oldest public university in Uganda is followed by Kampala International University (KIU), a private institution of higher learning.

In the third place is Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST), followed by Kyambogo University and then Gulu University.

Busitema University comes in the sixth place, followed by Kabale University and Uganda Martyrs University in the eighth place.

Islamic University in Uganda is placed in ninth place and Ndejje University comes in the 10th place.

In the 11th place is Mountains of the Moon, followed by MUBS and Bishop Stuart University in the 13th whereas Uganda Christian University is ranked number 14th.

Webometrics is the largest academic ranking of Higher Education Institutions in the world.

Since 2004 and every six months an independent, objective, free, open scientific exercise is performed by the Cybermetrics Lab (Spanish National Research Council, CSIC) for the providing reliable, multidimensional, updated and useful information about the performance of universities from all over the world based on their web presence and impact.