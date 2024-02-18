With unwavering conviction, the bishop emphasized that although it’s always said that leaders are God’s anointed but greedy, oppressive and corrupt leaders don’t come from God because they are antithetical to His divine principles.

Bishop Zac, whose resounding words cut through the corridors of power with clarity, was prompted by Minister Otafiire’s speech during the commemoration of Archbishop Janani Luwum on Friday. In a daring move, Otafiire challenged conventional wisdom regarding the divine anointment of leaders, sparking a profound reflection on the intersection of faith and governance.

“Your Grace, when I witnessed the drama of what happened to Archbishop Janani Luwum, I started questioning the wisdom of telling us that leaders are anointed by God. I asked God, “Are you the one who anointed Amin, also?” Much as God anoints leaders, you have a role to play,” he said.

His candid reflection on the tumultuous era of Amin’s regime, juxtaposed against the notion of God’s hand in leadership selection, sparked a profound introspection within the congregation and beyond.

It was within this charged atmosphere that Bishop Zac Niringiye seized the moment, recognizing the urgent need to address the moral implications of leadership in the face of such profound historical reckonings.

Drawing from his knowledge of the holy scriptures and centuries-old theological teachings, Bishop Zac minced no words in admonishing leaders who exploit their positions for personal gain, asserting that such behavior is not divinely ordained but rather a betrayal of the trust bestowed upon them by the people.

“A question claiming that the Bible teaches that all leaders are anointed by God! In fact it doesn’t! We know who God has anointed by their work. Does it reflect the love, justice & peace of God? Injustice, plunder, corruption, exploitation, greed, oppression don’t come from God…” he said.

Bishop Zac’s response was not merely a reactionary impulse but a calculated and impassioned plea for ethical leadership grounded in principles of justice and righteousness. His words also propel a call for a deep-rooted sense of duty by all leaders with a clarity that transcended partisan divides.