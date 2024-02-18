On 12 May 2021, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni was sworn in for his sixth term as the President of Uganda. With over 35 years of leadership under his belt, Museveni has undoubtedly made a significant impact on the country’s development and progress. As the nation looks towards the 2026 elections, it is crucial to reflect on Museveni’s achievements and why he deserves to continue leading Uganda.

One of the major achievements of Gen. Museveni’s presidency is the stability and peace he has brought to Uganda. In the past, the country was plagued with rampant violence, political instability, and armed conflicts. However, under Museveni’s leadership, the country has experienced a long period of peace and security. This has not only created a favourable environment for economic growth but has also improved the lives of ordinary citizens. Ugandans can now go about their daily lives without fear, and businesses can thrive without the constant threat of violence.

Gen. Museveni has also been instrumental in boosting Uganda’s economic growth. He has implemented policies that have attracted foreign investment, leading to job creation and a boost in the country’s GDP. With a focus on industrialization and infrastructure development, Uganda has seen significant growth in its manufacturing and construction sectors. This has provided employment opportunities for the youth and reduced the country’s dependence on foreign aid.

In addition to economic development, Gen. Museveni has prioritized investments in the education sector. Under his leadership, the government has increased the budget for education, leading to improvements in the quality of education and increased enrollment rates. This has not only empowered the youth with the necessary skills for the job market but has also paved the way for a more knowledgeable and skilled workforce.

Moreover, Museveni has made significant strides in the healthcare sector. He has invested in improving the country’s healthcare system, resulting in better access to quality healthcare for all citizens. This has been evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, where Uganda’s response has been hailed as one of the best in Africa. The government’s efforts, along with Museveni’s leadership, have ensured that the country has been able to contain the virus, saving countless lives and protecting the economy.

Furthermore, Museveni’s leadership has also seen an increase in women’s participation in politics and decision-making. Women now hold key positions in the government, demonstrating Museveni’s commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment. This has had a ripple effect on society, with more women being encouraged to pursue education and career opportunities, and breaking traditional gender roles.

In the face of challenges, Gen. Museveni has also shown his resilience and determination to overcome them. His leadership during natural disasters such as floods and droughts has been commendable, providing timely relief and support to affected communities.

He has also demonstrated strong leadership in addressing regional conflicts, playing a significant role in promoting peace in the Great Lakes region.

As we look towards the 2026 elections, it is evident that Museveni’s achievements speak for themselves. His visionary leadership has brought about stability, economic growth, and development in Uganda. He has shown a deep understanding of the country’s needs and has implemented policies that have transformed the lives of ordinary citizens.

President Museveni’s continued leadership is crucial for Uganda’s progress and development, and it is up to the citizens to ensure that he remains at the helm.

In conclusion, Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s achievements as the President of Uganda have been outstanding. He has provided stability, promoted economic growth, invested in education and healthcare, and empowered women.

The writer is the Head of Digital Media – Office of the National Chairman, NRM (ONC)

