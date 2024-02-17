WITH about two years to the much- anticipated 2026 general elections, the younger people who form the majority of the population are increasingly becoming more interested in leadership than ever before, so they should be supported rather than being suppressed.

The former president Uganda Medical Association (UMA), Dr Samuel Oledo-Odongo, who is eyeing the position of NRM First National Vice Chairman, urges the ruling NRM party leadership to consider transition as a crucial matter.

He urges the ruling NRM top managers to facilitate respectful discussion and reframe generational differences as opportunities to offer fresh ideas and viewpoints for leadership continuity without friction.

“…at times, we get disturbed to see our party officials struggling to lure back politicians from the opposition parties who defected due to lack of recognition and leadership space…”,he observed.

Dr Oledo who is determined to face off with veteran Hajji Moses Kigongo for the juicy position describes 2026 as generational elections in which the younger generation will take over leadership slots.

The 38 year general service surgeon says intergenerational leadership has become so important in the modern management and governance sphere that the NRM cannot afford to ignore but to engage in meaningful conversation.

“…the idea that only senior officials known as historical can occupy top slots is becoming obsolete in today’s geopolitics because younger people are already a factor to reckon with…”,he argued.

Citing Biblical figures like Jesus Christ, Kings David and Solomon, among others as examples of people who caused great impact at the early period of their ages,Dr Samuel Oledo is optimistic that Uganda is also blessed with so many charismatic young leaders.

On fears among some skeptics that the post-Museveni Uganda will slide into chaos like it has happened in some countries, Oledo dismisses it as unfounded because the current NRM government was born as a revolutionary movement after years of resilience.

With apparent reference to the First Son Gen Kainerugaba Muhoozi who doubles as the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations whose MK Movement recently metamorphosed to Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), a fully registered civic movement, Dr Oledo Odongo says Ugandans are yearning for transgenerational leadership in the country.

“…it’s not necessarily about me or Gen Muhoozi, but about the aspirations and dreams of millions of the youth who have the country at heart and are prepared to build on what our elders have already achieved…”, he stressed.

What you need to know:

According to the roadmap released on 23rd November,2023 by the NRM Electoral Commission chief Dr Tanga Odoi told reporters that the programme would roll out with registration of party members at the village levels, an exercise that will take place until the end of this month.

Other activities, according to the roadmap include printing, dispatch and update of NRM Voters Register, NRM Secretariat, NRM EC Village Registrar at Village and by the first week of March aspirants will express interests and nominations of candidates for party structures at village, cell levels.

Dr Tanga Odoi also told journalists that the dates for NRM presidential candidate, parliamentary and LC% up to the lower levels will be announced at undisclosed dates expected next year.

While it’s not yet officially announced, the National party Chairman who is also the incumbent president, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is likely to be endorsed as the sole presidential candidate for 2026.

Speculation has been high that Gen Kainerugaba Muhoozi popularly known as MK will also appear on the ballot, but chances are distant because he is still a serving military officer whose retirement process has not even begun.

What Is a generation?

According to wikipeadia, a generation refers to all of the people born and living at about the same time, regarded collectively. It can also be described as the average period, generally considered to be about 20-30 years, during which children are born and grow up, become adults, and begin to have children.