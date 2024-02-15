The Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL), which projects a large increase in yearly spending from the present average of Shs50 billion, is preparing for an increase in operations and procurement. This rise is expected as UEDCL gets ready to take over the distribution regions that Umeme Limited now manages in the upcoming year.

Paul Mwesigwa, the Managing Director of UEDCL, stated that the company is prepared to handle the increased workload at the supplier conference that was conducted in Kampala on February 7.

He declared, “Our management, the board, and our employees are all fully prepared for the responsibilities that lie ahead.”

At the moment, UEDCL is in need of cables, office supplies, transformers, power poles, and a variety of services.

According to Mwesigwa, the business is dedicated to giving procurement preference to Ugandan firms, in line with the government-backed Buy Uganda, Build Uganda policy.

The suppliers’ conference aimed to inform suppliers about upcoming opportunities and encourage them to prepare for future collaborations with UEDCL.

The event attracted 300 participants, showcasing a mix of government and private sector entities, including the Uganda Revenue Authority, Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA), DFCU Bank, and Stanbic Bank. These entities presented their services and discussed potential opportunities within UEDCL’s expanding electricity distribution business. The same were able to partner with UEDCL as platinum sponsors, added, Jonan Kiiza – UEDCL spokesperson.

Stanbic Bank emphasized its capacity to support UEDCL’s suppliers, citing over Shs2.5 trillion in customer loans and advances. DFCU Bank, meanwhile, outlined its offerings, including unsecured contract finance and invoice discounting, aiming to facilitate the procurement process for suppliers.

The Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Ruth Nankabirwa, was represented by commissioner Eng. Wamala Julius who lauded UEDCL for fostering transparency and partnership in the electricity subsector.

Commissioner Engineer Wamala Julius underscored the vital role of electricity in the Uganda’s industrialisation strategy as anchored in the National Development Plan III. He also opined that Government of Uganda has already resolved to support UEDCL to takeover operations of power distribution as the Umeme concession hits its natural end.

Engineer Wamala Julius further stated that UEDCL is willing to take on the challenge because of its vital position in the power distribution axis.