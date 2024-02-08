President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni yesterday met the former President of Kenya, H.E Uhuru Kenyatta, the Facilitator of the East African Community (EAC) – led Nairobi Peace Process at State House Entebbe.

This is according to a statement issued by the Presidential Press Unit (PPU).

“This afternoon at State House, Entebbe I met with the Facilitator of the EAC-led Nairobi Peace Process, H.E. President (Rtd). Uhuru Kenyatta to discuss the regional mandate alongside recent developments in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo,” President Museveni said in a post on his official X account.