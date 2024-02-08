The February World Cancer Month commemoration in Uganda is being led by Uganda Cancer Institute in collaboration with civil society organizations, under the Uganda Cancer Society umbrella.

Dr. Jackson Orem, the Executive Director, Uganda Cancer Institute, while addressing Journalists at the Uganda Media Centre on Monday, said the theme for this year is “Close the Care Gap”.

“This theme compels stakeholders to do more to expand care and treatment as well as join hands to strengthen ongoing interventions, among others”, he said.

He said during this Month, two important days are commemorated: The World Cancer Day held every 4th of February and the International Childhood Cancer Day held every 15th of February.

“These are very important days for us to take stock of what has been achieved, look at the existing gaps as well as commit to do more”, he added.

Dr. Orem said; by raising worldwide awareness, improving education and catalyzing personal, collective and government action, Ugandans are all working together to reimagine a world where millions of preventable cancer deaths are saved and access to life-saving cancer treatment and care is equitable for all – no matter who you are or where you live.

He said; the Burden of Cancer is increasing globally, and it is estimated that 56 percent of all new cancer cases and 70 percent of all cancer related mortality is in Least and Medium Developing Countries.

“It is estimated that Uganda has 34,005 new cases of cancer every year (GLOBOCAN 2020). Of these, an estimated 20 percent (7400 in 2021) of new cancer cases make it to the Uganda Cancer Institute for care. Over 27,000 Ugandans do not access cancer care services”, he added.

Dr. Orem in addition said; the government of Uganda through the Uganda Cancer Institute is making investments to expand access to world class cancer care.

“At the Uganda Cancer Institute – Mulago Campus, the government has embarked on expansion of in-patient infrastructure that will see bed capacity of the Uganda Cancer Institute increased to 350 beds. In addition, a number of key machines and equipment have been purchased such as three high end Linear accelerators to support radiotherapy, a Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Scan as part of the upcoming two nuclear medicine facility”, he added.

Mr. Dennis Olodi, the Executive Director, Uganda Cancer Society, said Civil Society under the Uganda Cancer Society, has been actively addressing the care gap for cancer patients through a series of impactful initiatives.

“As a coordination umbrella of more than 45 civil society organizations, we are placing a significant emphasis on raising awareness about cancer prevention, early detection, and demystifying myths and misconceptions”, he said.

Mr. Olodi said they have conducted extensive awareness campaigns reaching diverse communities across the nation, ensuring that vital information reaches those who need it most.

“In addition to awareness efforts, we have implemented community outreach programs to serve underserved populations, providing crucial screening services and facilitating access to healthcare facilities”, he added.

He said the Uganda Cancer Society offers a three range of support services, which include; counseling, providing free accommodation, meals and transport to patients who need them, especially those from upcountry, and palliative care, among others.