President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has been honoured with a prestigious Social and Economic Commitment Award by the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East (ECAM).

The President was presented with the award yesterday by the Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja at State House Entebbe.

Last week, Rt Hon. Nabbanja received the award on behalf of President Museveni during the ECAM summit that was held in Rome, Italy.

Rt. Hon. Nabbanja said that President Museveni was recognized by ECAM for his outstanding contribution towards humanitarian causes, with a spotlight on areas of refugee support and Healthcare.

“I can see European countries recognizing the contribution of our President towards the development of our country and so for me I would only say we are proud to have President Museveni as our President,” she said.

She further noted that the recognition of President Museveni’s humanitarian achievements serves as a testament to Uganda’s significant strides under his leadership.

The Prime Minister further noted that the summit, which is the first of its kind, was a platform which focused on developmental initiatives in Africa, highlighting the continent as the next frontier for growth.

The two-day summit was under the theme: “Creating a better present and building a better future together for Africa”.