In a bold declaration, Kimanya-Kabonera lawmaker Abed Bwanika has firmly cautioned people whom he described as “Kampala hooligans” against interfering with politics in Masaka.

With unwavering conviction, Bwanika who belongs to the National Unity Platform (NUP) emphasizd the need for a conducive political environment in greater Masaka region, making it clear that disruptions from the unruly party elements will not be tolerated.

Addressing the audience on CBS FM on Saturday, the two-time presidential candidate, pointed out that individuals associated with NUP who come from party headquarters to Masaka under the guise of the party’s program ‘Kungu’ should be aware that the region is under the governance of NUP’s Deputy President, Mathias Mpuuga.

Bwanika stressed the importance of showing respect to Mpuuga as a leader in the region.

“In Masaka, Hon. Mpuuga holds the position of our number one political leader; hence, anyone arriving in Masaka must acknowledge this fact. We will not permit individuals from Kampala to enter Masaka and show disrespect to our leaders. Such behavior will not be tolerated. Furthermore, I would like to emphasize that NUP cards for political aspirants in Masaka are not distributed in Kampala; rather, they are issued within Masaka itself,”he said.

His statements suggested a strong local identity and a sense of regional political autonomy, emphasizing that Masaka as the region is under Mpuuga.

The mention of the red beret adds another layer to Bwanika’s message as he warned against individuals abusing Mpuuga simply because they wear a red beret, a symbol associated with the NUP.

“Engaging in verbal abuse towards Mpuuga simply because you are wearing a red beret upon arriving in Masaka will not be tolerated. It has taken us considerable time and effort to establish leaders of credibility, such as Mpuuga. Therefore we shall not allow that,” he warned.

His statements stressed that wearing a red beret does not grant individuals the right to disrespect or undermine credible leaders like Mpuuga.

Bwanika’s statement reflects a commitment of local people in Masaka to reject any external interference, while also emphasizing the importance of respectful conduct and adherence to local processes in Masaka’s political landscape. It also highlights the delicate balance between political allegiance and maintaining order in the pursuit of a fair and democratic political landscape.