President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni yesterday witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Government of Uganda and the Luokung Technology Corporation and Shiftings Limited at State Lodge, Nakasero.

The memorandum that aims at promoting Environmental Protection and sustainable development in Uganda was signed on behalf of the Government by the Minister of State for Environment, Hon. Beatrice Atim Anywar together with the Permanent Secretary- Ministry of Water and Environment, Mr. Alfred Okot Okidi and the Deputy Attorney General, Hon. Jackson Kafuuzi.

The Chief Executive Officer of Luokung Technology Corporation, Ms. Wu Ying signed on behalf of her Company in the presence of the company’s Chairman Mr. Song Xuesong.

On the other hand, the Chief Executive Officer of Shiftings Limited based in Nairobi Kenya, Mr. Shakhalaga Khwa Jirongo signed on behalf of his company.

According to Mr. Okidi, Luokung Technology Corporation intends to explore the possibility of setting up a platform in Uganda that will be used to create a carbon exchange for trading carbon not only in Uganda but also in the rest of Africa.

“The platform will store information about carbon in Uganda and the rest of Africa,” he said.

The signing ceremony was also attended by the Ambassador of China to Uganda His Excellency Zhang Lizhong.