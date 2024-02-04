The kits were yesterday handed over by Kabale District LC.5 Chairperson Nelson Nshangabasheija, to the selected School Head teachers during the meeting at the District Rukiiko Hall. The meeting was also aimed at releasing official results of 2023 Primary Leaving Examinations –PLE, as well as discussing preparations for the 2024 academic year program.

According to the Kabale District Education Officer- D.E.O Moses Bwengye Tumwijukye, the benefitting schools included 15 best and 5 least performing Schools in the Primary Leaving Examinations of 2022.

The 15 best performers included Buhumba P.S, Buranga P.S, Katenga P.S, Kicumbi P.S in Kamuganguzi Subcounty, Kavu P.S, Kamuronko P.S, Kagunga P.S in Maziba Subcounty, Kamuganguzi P.S in Katuna Town Council, Nyakigugwe P.S, Kikyekye P.S, Kizinga P.S in Kaharo Subcounty, Muyebe P.S in Buhara Suncounty, Muyumbu P.S, Nyamyerambiko P.S in Kyanamira Subcounty, and Rwancereere P.s in Butanda Subcounty.

The Least performers included Burimna P.s, Musamba P.S in Rubaya Subcounty, Kagona P.S in Maziba Subcounty, Kisaasa P.S in Kamuganguzi Subcounty, and Kisibo P.S in Kibuga Subcounty.

Mr. Bwengye explained that his office was tasked by the Ministry of Education and Sports to submit names of the Schools mentioned above after the release of the 2022 PLE results , emphasizing that assessment was based on performance of schools in the academic year, 2022.

The D.E.O further noted that the kits included materials used in teaching the science subject at primary level, especially topics relating to electricity, magnetism, among others.

“The Ministry’s plan is to encourage the best performing schools do better in practical science learning, while improving accessibility to the kits in least performing schools,” he said.

In the meeting yesterday, the Kabale District Inspector of Schools Wilberforce Nabaasa revealed that Kavu Primary School and Buhumba Primary School were still among the best performing schools in PLE 2023, while Burimba P.S and Musamba P.S were still among the least performers.

The District Education Officer explained that they planned intensifying support supervision and inspection in the least performing schools, in order to help them post better results in the coming academic years.