Embattled Benon Kahangi, a production officer recently interdicted for alleged misappropriation of over Shs 200 million, has sparked further controversy by delivering beekeeping equipment to the Rubanda district government under unusual circumstances.

Kahangi, who refused to relinquish his office keys despite his suspension, reportedly delivered the beehives and honey harvesting equipment on Wednesday night, intended for a demonstration apiary site, without following proper protocol.

Investigations done by our reporter revealed that some of the equipment procured by the Ministry of Agriculture were also recorded as items allegedly purchased by Mr Kahangi with misappropriated district funds. However,the production staff have reportedly hesitated to include these materials in their inventory, as investigations continue.

He was supposed to handover as directed by the Rubanda District Chief Administrative Officer Alex Kwizera,but he did not as allegedly fled the scene with his phone switched off. The lack of fencing and security at the district administration office facilitated his nighttime delivery.

However, the district stores officer did not receive the equipment, and there was no verification of the goods by the internal auditor whose signature Kahangi allegedly forged . As per regulations, proper delivery procedures involving the stores and auditor must be followed.

District administration officials are reportedly considering forceful entry into Kahangi’s office with police and the Inspectorate of Government (IGG) to ensure smooth operations of the production office.

Kahangi is doing whatever it takes to clear the offences raised against his name.