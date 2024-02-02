In a recent revelation, a former member of National Unity Platform Samuel Walter Mukaaku Lubega has shed light on the dynamics within the party, asserting that Bobi Wine appears to undervalue the contributions of his fellow members.

During a recent appearance on Sanyuka TV, Mukaaku disclosed that every effort to provide counsel to Bobi Wine has been unsuccessful, as he continues to approach politics through the lens of his past music career.

The critique against the leaders of the National Unity Platform (NUP) is rooted in the belief that their potential failure may be attributed to President Kyagulanyi.

According to Mukaaku, who refers to Kyagulanyi as his mentee and brother, the root of the problem lies in Kyagulanyi’s leadership approach. Mukaaku contends that Kyagulanyi has failed to appreciate the contributions of other party members, displaying a lingering mindset of a celebrity and selfishness. This, in turn, has allegedly caused the departure of numerous valuable individuals from the party.

Furthermore, Mukaaku asserts that Kyagulanyi’s leadership style is marked by a reluctance to heed the counsel of others, exemplifying a lack of openness to advice. Mukaaku claims to possess a dossier he penned for Kyagulanyi, suggesting that if the party leader were more receptive to advice and willing to implement changes, the party might not find itself facing its current challenges.

Mukaaku highlights instances where Kyagulanyi’s unfiltered statements in interviews have purportedly harmed the party, emphasizing that a more consultative and receptive approach to advice could have averted such setbacks.

This critique paints a picture of a leadership style that, according to Mukaaku, may be contributing to the perceived shortcomings within the NUP.This disclosure also adds a new layer of insight into the interpersonal dynamics and leadership style within the biggest opposition political party in Uganda now.