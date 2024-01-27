Hormisdallen Primary School, Gayaza has outshined other schools across the country by emerging with the most number of candidates with Aggregate 4.

A total of 64 candidates from the school scored Aggregate 4 following Thursday’s released Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results for 2023. Scoring aggregate 4 means that the pupil achieved a Distinction One in each subject of English, Social Studies, Mathematics and Science.

Hormisdallen Day School, in Kampala, came in second position with 34 candidates.

See list:

Top PLE 2023 Schools by Most Aggregate 4 in 4 Scores Number of Aggregate 4 in 4 scores Hormisdallen Primary School Gayaza 64 Hormisdallen Day School Kampala 34 Yudesi Primary School Kampala 21 St. Marcelino Junior School Nansana 21 Mother Majeri Primary School Kira 20 El-Shaddai Primary School Gulu 19 Global Junior School Mukono 15 Nkokonjeru Primary School Mbale 13 Victorious Primary School Mukono 13 Namagunga Primary School Mukono 12 Seeta Junior School Mbalala-Mukono 12 St Noa Junior Boarding School Zana Makindye Ssabagabo 11 Kabojja Junior Primary School in Kampala 10 Namiryango Junior Boys Primary School Mukono 10 Hillside Primary School Kira 7 Kampala Parents School 5