Hormisdallen Primary School, Gayaza has outshined other schools across the country by emerging with the most number of candidates with Aggregate 4.
A total of 64 candidates from the school scored Aggregate 4 following Thursday’s released Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results for 2023. Scoring aggregate 4 means that the pupil achieved a Distinction One in each subject of English, Social Studies, Mathematics and Science.
Hormisdallen Day School, in Kampala, came in second position with 34 candidates.
See list:
|Top PLE 2023 Schools by Most Aggregate 4 in 4 Scores
|Number of Aggregate 4 in 4 scores
|Hormisdallen Primary School Gayaza
|64
|Hormisdallen Day School Kampala
|34
|Yudesi Primary School Kampala
|21
|St. Marcelino Junior School Nansana
|21
|Mother Majeri Primary School Kira
|20
|El-Shaddai Primary School Gulu
|19
|Global Junior School Mukono
|15
|Nkokonjeru Primary School Mbale
|13
|Victorious Primary School Mukono
|13
|Namagunga Primary School Mukono
|12
|Seeta Junior School Mbalala-Mukono
|12
|St Noa Junior Boarding School Zana Makindye Ssabagabo
|11
|Kabojja Junior Primary School in Kampala
|10
|Namiryango Junior Boys Primary School Mukono
|10
|Hillside Primary School Kira
|7
|Kampala Parents School
|5
