The Directorate of Crime Investigations Directorate (CID) in coordination with the Kampala Metropolitan Police (KMP) territorial police are seeking the public’s help in locating a one, Dr. Eron Lawrence, a 56 year old, senior lecturer at Kyambogo University and Dean of Faculty of Special needs and Rehabilitation for disappearing and absconding a police bond on 14th December, 2023.

Dr. Lawrence whose casefile was sanctioned on 13th December,2023 is being accused of aggravated defilement of a 16 year old disabled girl who is a beneficiary of his project of “All we see is possibility”.

According to Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, Dr. Lawrence is HIV positive.

“The facts gathered indicate that the suspect travelled as a caretaker with 4 students including the 16 year old, disabled victim to Nairobi-Kenya, for a conference, and returned on the 12.10.2023. He picked his car that he had left at the Airport and gave a lift to the students. He first dropped two students from Gulu University at Namayiba Taxi Park, and they travelled to Gulu. And went on to drop the 3rd student at North Hall, Kyambogo University and remained with the victim,, who had a visual impairment, in the car (she can only see during day time while using glasses, but cannot see at night),” Enanga said in a statement yesterday.

“He drove together with the victim from around 10.20pm, upto Namugongo Nsawo village, Kira municipality. It was established that along the way, the victim requested for water, which was bought at a supermarket along Ndagire road, in Nalya. The victim fell unconscious after taking the water. Upon gaining her consciousness, she fell some pain around her private parts, and realised she had been sexually assaulted. The sexual assault took pace in the car.”

Enanga added that the following morning her maternal uncle, drove her back to her school in Mukono and she revealed her ordeal to the Senior Woman teacher, who alerted the school head teacher and the matter reported to Mukono police.

“The victim was immediately, put on post-rape treatment. The DNA samples that were recovered from the suspects car, a Toyota Wish, registration number UBA 349Z, matched with the samples found on the body of the victim,” he noted.

The police mouth piece further disclosed that the suspect’s three sureties who include; Olobo Lawrence, aged 48, Adoch Gertrude and Among Paul, aged 54, have also been tasked to produce him before the DPC at Jinja road police division.

“The CID will continue to work with crime intelligence and other law enforcement partners, to locate the suspect and bring closure to the alleged heinous crime. We appeal to the public that if you have any information regarding the investigation or believe you may have been victimised, please reach out to CID Headquarters, KMP Headquarters or call the NOCC on 0776999136.”