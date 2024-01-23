Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Will this year celebrate the 43rd Tarehe Sita at Busesa in the Eastern District of Bugweri.

General Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, UPDF Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) made the revelation during a press conference at the Uganda Media Centre, in Kampala on Monday. He said Tarehe Sita, celebrations have been carried out in the entire country on a rotational basis.

According to Gen. Mbadi, this year’s Tarehe Sita will be celebrated under the theme: “Celebrating the Peoples’ struggle for Unity, Security and Peace”.

He said the celebrations are aimed at streamlining public awareness to remember those Ugandan Patriots who sacrificed their lives to liberate Uganda.

“We have celebrated Tarehe Sita from all Regions of Uganda on rotational basis and this year, it’s Bugweri District’s turn to host the event,”he said.

Gen. Mbadi in addition said; UPDF will carry out sensitization campaigns to benefit communities during this year’s Tarehe Sita celebrations. He enumerated these activities to include, ideological orientation to teach people patriotism and mindset change, to refocus communities on prioritizing development agenda through wealth creation among others.

“UPDF shall also carry out health camps for eye screening and safe male circumcision,” he added.

Tarehe Sita, a Kiswahili word meaning the sixth day, is celebrated annually in February 6th to remember the five years National Resistance Army (NRA) Protracted Guerrilla resistance, led by President Yoweri Museveni from 1981 to 1986, when the dictatorial regimes and their allies were finally defeated by the NRA that latter turned into UPDF.