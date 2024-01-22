A 26-year-old volunteer medic from Nyakibale Hospital in Rukungiri, Austin Abaho, tragically lost his life early Sunday morning after hitting a pothole and losing control of his motorcycle.

According to a statement issued by ASP Elly Maate, the PRO Kigezi, Abaho was riding his motorcycle back to his residence in Kebisoni Town Council at around 1:25 am when the incident occurred.

It is alleged that Abaho hit a pothole at a place called Katogo, causing him to lose control of the motorcycle. He then collided with a metallic roadside guard and fell, sustaining fatal injuries.

Police were informed of the accident, and the scene was visited and documented. Abaho’s body was taken to Nyakibale Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination, and his motorcycle was parked at the Rukungiri Central Police Station pending inspection.

The statement added that investigations into the accident are ongoing.

Abaho’s death highlights the dangers posed by poor road conditions in Uganda. Potholes are a common problem on many Ugandan roads, and they can pose serious risks to motorists, particularly motorcyclists who are more vulnerable to accidents.