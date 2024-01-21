The Deputy Press Secretary to H.E the President, Mr. Faruk Kirunda has lashed out at the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader, Mr. Robert Kyagulanyi for attacking the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), Mr. Antonio Guterres.

In his post on X, Mr. Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine said he was very disappointed in Mr. Guterres for not speaking for the millions of Ugandans and other Africans in the region allegedly oppressed by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, during his speech at the Non-Aligned Movement Summit which ended yesterday.

“Your presence in Africa (specifically in Uganda) would have made more sense if you addressed the real issues – gross human rights violations, rigging of elections, military trials of political opponents, the plunder and humanitarian crisis in the DRC, etc. While you spoke at Munyonyo, opposition leaders including myself are either under house arrest, or on the run from the military,” Mr. Bobi Wine said today.

“Museveni recently closed down the UN Human Rights Office. How can you come all the way and not say anything about these issues? The UN must stand on the values it purports to represent. Otherwise, it’ll be reduced to a club of tyrants and attract resistance from the suffering people of the world,” the opposition politician added.

However, according to Mr. Kirunda, Bobi Wine needs many lessons in statecraft and that the UN Secretary-General cannot engage with stuntmasters seeking to attract cheap attention when the world is discussing genuine issues of concern.

“@HEBobiwine needs many lessons in statecraft. The UN Secretary-General is well-placed to know exactly what goes on anywhere in the world. He has enough intel and a system to detect serious issues to attend to and is well-versed with human rights and Uganda’s true record. He cannot engage with stuntmasters seeking to attract cheap attention when the world is discussing genuine issues of concern,” Mr. Kirunda said.