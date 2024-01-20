President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has directed that fallen Dokolo District Woman MP Cecilia Ogwal be accorded an official burial.

This has been revealed by the Minister for Presidency and Chairperson National Organizing Committee, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda.

She added that the President will personally attend the late MP’s vigil at Parliament.

“Dear Countrymen/Countrymen, I wish to inform you that the President of the Republic of Uganda, H.E Gen (Rtd) @KagutaMuseveni, has granted an official burial to the Hon. Imat Cecilia Atim Ogwal , the fallen Dokolo District Woman Representative (DWR). Furthermore, H.E the President will personally attend the vigil in honour of the Late at Parliament,” Hon. Babalanda said in a statement on Saturday 20th, January, 2024.

“We extend sympathies to H.E the President upon losing a friend, the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Anita Among and Parliament at large, the Ogwal family and Ugandans at large. May Imat Cecilia’s soul rest in eternal peace,” she added.

Hon. Ogwal, 77, breathed her last on Thursday 18th January, 2024 in India after a short illness.

Ogwal was one of the longest-serving legislators, having served since 1996. At the time of her death, she was a member of the Committees on Physical Infrastructure and Budget.

She also served as Uganda’s representative to the Pan African Parliament (PAP) and a Parliamentary Commissioner in the 10th Parliament.