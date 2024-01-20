President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has reappointed Dr. Nelson Musoba as the Director General of Uganda AIDS Commission (UAC).

This has been revealed by the Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, who is also the overall supervisor of UAC.

“Congratulations to Dr. @NelsonMusoba upon being reappointed to the helm of @aidscommission (UAC) as Director General by H.E the President . You have done well in coordinating the fight against HIV/AIDS on the way to ending the scourge by 2030. I call for more effort from all players and responsible living to reduce the spread of the disease,” Hon. Babalanda said in a statement issued today on her official X account.

Dr. Musoba’s term in office was ending next month.

He joined UAC in 2014 as the Director of Planning and Strategic Information. In March 2017, he was appointed Acting Director General until February, 2018 when he was confirmed in the position.

Before Joining Uganda AIDS Commission, Dr. Musoba worked with PEPFAR/Uganda and USAID as Chief of Party and focal-point contact for the USAID Contracting Officer and other USAID staff.

