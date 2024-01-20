The United Nations (UN) Secretary General, Mr. Antonio Guterres yesterday 19th January 2024 arrived in Uganda to attend the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G-77+ China summits.

Mr. Guterres was received at Entebbe International Airport by Rt. Hon. Rukia Isanga Nakadama, the Third Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda in the presence of H.E Adonia Ayebare, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Uganda to the United Nations.

NAM summit started on 15th January 2024 and will end today at Speke Resort Munyonyo while G-77+ China summit will be opened on Sunday, 21st and end on Monday 22nd January, 2024 at the same venue.