In a resounding declaration, 58 ministers of Foreign Affairs from various Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member states have unanimously condemned the illegal invasion of Israel into the Gaza Strip in Palestine.

The ongoing 19th NAM summit in Munyonyo, Kampala, has been engulfed in discussions revolving around the Israel-Gaza invasion and regional conflicts.

Vice President Jessica Alupo, officially opening the NAM Ministerial meeting, witnessed impassioned submissions from different ministers, all focused on the Gaza crisis. They emphasized the urgency of ending the conflict, citing the tragic loss of innocent lives.

Ms. Alupo urged delegates to deliberate on the escalating geopolitical tensions, including the Gaza crisis, which she asserted was causing widespread destruction of lives and property, exacerbating an already precarious humanitarian situation globally.

“The meeting has come at a challenging time for our membership from the political and diplomatic to the social and economic. There are many existing new and old issues that challenge our individual efforts towards building prosperous and resilients ocieties,” she stated.

Gen. Jeje Odongo, Uganda’s Foreign Affairs Minister and newly elected chairperson of the NAM Ministerial meeting, directed the discussion towards global tensions, international peace and security, the fight against terrorism, humanitarian crises, human trafficking, drug smuggling, and the pursuit of Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals.

“I implore you, Your Excellencies, to collaborate with Uganda in promoting a stronger and more united NAM that is cohesive and contributes to a better world for all. This is crucial to ensure our organization remains relevant and influential in decision-making at the international level,” stated Gen. Odongo, before various ministers began expressing strong criticism towards Israel.

Addressing the assembly, Minister Ahmed Attaf of Algeria vehemently called for an end to the ongoing genocide by Israel in Gaza, stressing the need to respect the legitimate State of Palestine.

The Israel-Gaza war, since its escalation, has claimed at least 24,000 lives and displaced 750,000 people from their homes in the Gaza Strip. South Africa, led by Minister Naledi Madisa, urged NAM member states to collectively voice their opposition to the ongoing “genocide” and called for an immediate end to Israel’s military operations.

Namibia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms. Ndaitwa Netumandi, echoed the sentiment, urging Israel to cease its military operations and restore stability.

Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Adonia Ayebare, disclosed that extensive discussions and negotiations took place, applauding South Africa for taking the initiative to bring the matter to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“We engaged in a lengthy discussion and negotiation with a spirit of give and take. The language adapted to address Gaza was unanimously agreed upon. We truly commend South Africa for taking the initiative to bring the matter to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), a bold move that we eagerly await the ICJ’s decision on.”

Despite disagreements leading to a prolonged meeting, which extended from the anticipated 6 pm to 1 am on Wednesday, the ministers reached a consensus and produced the awaited documents. Meanwhile, the consideration to admit South Sudan as a member of NAM is ongoing.

The international community now closely watches as NAM takes a decisive stance against the Israel-Gaza conflict, aiming to foster lasting peace in the region.