A section of Heads of State yesterday arrived in Uganda to attend the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Heads of State and Government meeting and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit.

The leaders who are already in Uganda include South Sudan President, H.E Salva Kiir Mayardit, Djibouti President, H.E Ismail Omar Guelleh and Somalia President, H.E Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The IGAD summit is slated for today 18th January, 2024 at State House, Entebbe whereas the NAM summit which is being held at Speke Resort Munyonyo, started on 15th January, 2024 and it will end on 20th January, 2024.

At Entebbe International Airport, President Salva Kiir was received by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Affairs, Hon. John Mulimba, on behalf of the Ugandan government and H.E Simon Juach Deng, the Ambassador of South Sudan to Uganda.

During the NAM summit, South Sudan will be admitted as a new member state.

On the other hand, President Guelleh was received at Entebbe International Airport by the Minister of State for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Hon. Jacob Marksons Oboth while His Excellency Mohamud was received by the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Hon. Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja.