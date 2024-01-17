National Unity Platform (NUP) activists stormed the streets in at least three countries in an enhanced push for the release of the eighteen party supporters whose whereabouts remain unknown after allegedly being arrested by the Ugandan Government.

The issue of missing NUP members has been a contentious one since last year, prompting opposition Members of Parliament to snub the plenary in demand for a report by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The new range of protests on Saturday, Jan, 13 took place in Amsterdam- Holland, Germany and Sweden.

The demos appealing to the world to call President Museveni to order were organised by, among others, Ms Rebecca Gwokyalya in The Netherlands, Joe Whao Xhaso and NUP leader in Europe, Mr Joel Kitunzi in Sweden while Solomon Nabuyanda oversaw the activities in Munich, Germany.

” We demand for the freedom of the eighteen opposition supporters so they can also meet theifamiliesly. Supporting the opposition is not a crime,” demanded scores of protesters in Amsterdam.

NUP European Union Ambassador, Dr Nico Schoonderwoerd who was also part of the protests in the Netherlands told this news website that the protest message was specially addressed to the public with an aim of publicising the atrocities of Museveni’s military regime against the people of Uganda.

Dr. Nico, in his protest message demanded that the European Union ceased extending support to the ” murderous regime in Kampala,” arguing that “this very support is used to torment people.”

We have since established that similar demonstrations are underway in London, UK this weekend, Saturday ‘January, 19th.

Mr Kwikiriza Bruce, the NUP Netherlands- Belgium chapter highlighted the need for all peace and justice-loving Ugandans to expose the ills of the Kampala regime to the world.

” This struggle stopped being one for Ugabdans alone. It’s for the entire humanity. We must fight ceaselessly to amplify these wrongs for the whole world to know because it affects all humanity,” Kwikiriza stressed.