Pesapal, a leader in building payments and business tools for Africa, has released a new feature that allows customers to add a tip directly on its POS devices.

This new feature will be available on all Pesapal Sabi POS terminals and aims to make tipping easier and more convenient as cashless transactions continue to grow across East Africa.

Speaking on the announcement, Maureen Namoma, Country Manager, Pesapal Uganda Limited acknowledged the influence of a culture of appreciation within the service industry and highlighted how the introduction of the Pesapal Sabi POS machine would contribute to enhancing transparency and efficiency across the sector.

“We are dedicated to fostering a culture that recognizes and appreciates outstanding services provided by staff across various companies. This approach not only uplifts their motivation but also significantly contributes to their overall job satisfaction,” said Maureen Namoma.

By utilizing the Pesapal Sabi POS machine, customers are empowered to express generosity and appreciation seamlessly, recognizing exceptional service in a convenient and hassle-free manner. This initiative plays a pivotal role in promoting transparency within the service industry.

Mrs. Namoma also drew attention to the prevailing practice in advanced countries, where service staff often augment their incomes through tips, leading to an improved standard of living. Pesapal Uganda Limited aims to cultivate a spirit of generosity towards great service, nurturing it over time.

The Pesapal Sabi POS machine stands as a tangible manifestation of this commitment, providing a streamlined means for customers to recognize and reward exemplary service, fortifying the ethos of appreciation within the Ugandan service industry.

According to McKinsey Global Payment Map, Africa’s domestic e-payments market is expected to see revenues grow by approximately 20 per cent per year, reaching around $40 billion by 2025. With this new feature, customers can now effortlessly include a tip to their total bill amount right on the POS machine, eliminating the hustle of searching for cash tips.

“We are responding to the current dynamics of the payment landscape that has seen a surge in digital payments. Tipping is a great incentive for attendants to provide great service, but it has become more difficult in the post-covid era as most consumers migrate toward cashless transactions,” Pesapal Group CEO Agosta Liko said.

The introduction of this new feature makes the checkout process simple for both the merchant and their customers. When the customer is ready to pay, the POS will display the total amount due, along with options for adding a tip. Customers can choose from preset tip percentages or enter a custom amount. The tip amount is then added to the total bill, and the transaction is complete. The tip will then be directly transferred to their mobile wallet.

In recent years, merchants across multiple industries, including hospitality, retail, service, entertainment, healthcare, and fuel stations, have embraced digital technology. Advances in payment acceptance have led to transformative results, and the digital tipping experience will be an extension of that push to digitize these industries.

Merchants who already have the terminal can easily activate the feature through a simple software update.