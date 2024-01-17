The Opposition, under their infamous new umbrella dubbed United Forces of Change (UFC) held a presser on 16th January, 2024 where they incited peaceful Ugandans to go on streets, malice and overthrow the legitimate NRM led government under the legendary pan Africanist, president YK Museveni before the expiry of his term in 2026. Part of the biggest intent is to black mail the country before the visitors attending the NAM conference.

Former FDC leader and four time presidential failure Dr. Kizza Besigye who successfully teamed up and delivered FDC Katanga faction to Bobi Wine, the musician turned politician and former presidential candidate alongside DP rejects, Hon. Winnie Kizza of the little known ANT, etc and expressed strong dissatisfaction with what they termed as declining state of democracy and governance in Uganda, at a joint press conference held at Dr. Kizza Besigye’s Katonga Road office in Kampala.

To fellow Ugandans,these are faded politicians trying to look for relevance. They want to rejuvenate their political careers at the expense of your lives.

How many of these politicians bring food on your tables? How many of these opportunists pay school fees for your children? Do they pay your utility bills? Do they celebrate or weep with you? Do they even know that you exist anyway?

To show us that they are really patriotic, why don’t they front their children, wives and husbands before we follow them. Don’t they have the same blood and a life like you?

These people want you to be crippled or killed in useless demonstrations and make accountability to their overseas homosexual donors at the expense of your lives. Their children are enjoying good life in the US and they want yours to be a sacrifice. The likes of Anselm and Solomon Kampala.They are bad hearted and ego centric to that level.

I and other patriotic Ugandans have warned you Ugandans against aiding these self seekers to make accountability for the money they get from the west. After lying to them that they have made tremendous strides to overthrew Uganda’s most successful president, they come up with such unpopular moves to cool the pressure and lead you into hell.

Let me tell you Ugandans, Where there is politics or economics, there is no morality. A legitimate government will not just keep quiet and watch people antagonize the country. They will act through all possible ways. They will counteract you with all the necessary force and subdue you. Therefore you rather concentrate on your businesses which helps you and you families.

UFC actors’ ( mostly Bobi Wine and Besigye) mythology calls for roits with ruthlessness symbolizes selfishness, opportunism, greed and calculated plunders through applying the most heartless measure of inciting the innocent people into danger for personal gains.

It wouldn’t surprise me if government ended up being reactive, purely because they are always attentive to such situations. I have consistently reported Museveni’s powess and experience militarily and financially to deal with that nonsense. Only the gravity dictates. He is the master of violence.

The ultimate weakness of violence is that it is a descending spiral, begetting the very thing it seeks to destroy.I appeal to all Ugandans most especially the youths, to shun those barbaric outdated acts, avoid danger and concentrate on their businesses. All these politicians are opportunists and money makers. Don’t help them to account for all the wealth they have got from the donations of homosexuals.

Make use of the flourishing political stability and peace in the country to improve on your socio-economic status. Ignore them the way you ignored Bobi Wine’s one million march. Ashame these greedy people who only want to satisfy their egos.

Remember, If a man offend a harmless, pure, and innocent person, the evil falls back upon that fool, like light dust thrown up against the wind. NRM is a harmless legitimate government until 2026. Don’t test it’s might.

“For God and my country”

The writer, George Mubiru, is a Jinja based researcher and NRM mobiliser

