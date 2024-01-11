In a shocking incident that has left the Rwampara community in disbelief, the police are currently holding nine suspects in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old juvenile, Ssenyondo Mariamungu, whose lifeless body was dumped in River Rwizi.

The horrifying incident took place on January 1, 2024, when eight family members, including Nalongo Korubaro, a step-grandmother to the deceased, accused him of stealing clothes and phones belonging to some of the suspects.

The young boy was subjected to a brutal beating until he disclosed the location where he had hidden the alleged stolen items. The suspects, having retrieved the belongings from Nyeihanga Town Council, then returned to their residence in Kikonkoma village, where Ssenyondo was tortured to death.

Under the cover of darkness on January 3, 2024, the perpetrators, accompanied by Mweteise Michael and Arinaitwe Patrick, hired a vehicle belonging to Agaba Owen. They transported the lifeless body to Mbarara City along the Mbarara-Masha Road, ultimately dumping it into River Rwizi.

The sad story came to light when Kobusingye Evalyne, the mother of the deceased, reported her son missing after receiving information about the gruesome incident. This led to the subsequent arrest of Mweteise Michael, Arinaitwe Patrick, and Agaba Owen.

During police interrogation, the suspects provided scaring details of the events leading to Ssenyondo’s death, prompting a search for the body. Yesterday, at approximately 5:00pm, the lifeless remains of the young victim were recovered from River Rwizi in Mbarara City, severely decomposed.

Adding to the tragedy, it was revealed that all the suspects involved are close relatives of the deceased, having raised him since childhood after his mother separated from his father in Mityana District. The stepmother, Nalongo Korubaro, stands accused of orchestrating the heinous crime.

According to the Rwizi regional police spokesperson SP Samson Kadasira, the police continue their investigations, determined to bring all those responsible for this senseless crime to justice.